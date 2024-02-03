Williamson caps 33-point outing with winning layup as Pelicans overcome Spurs 114-113 View Photo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, including the winning layup over three defenders with 3.8 seconds left, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-113 on Friday night.

Williamson shot 12 for 21 from the field and had four points in the final 29 seconds as New Orleans won its second straight to finish its road trip 2-2. C.J. McCollum added 21 points and Brandon Ingram had 19.

Devin Vassell had 28 points, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds, Victor Wembanyama added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Tre Jones had 20 points for the Spurs.

San Antonio is 2-4 entering the finale of a seven-game homestand Saturday against Cleveland. The Spurs open their annual three-week road trip Wednesday in Miami as the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo occupies the Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio was unable to overcome 18 turnovers, including three while inbounding.

One highlight for the Spurs came when Wembanyama completed a three-point play after throwing in a runner from behind the backboard in the final seconds of the first half.

With his dyed blonde hair and frenetic energy, Sochan brought back memories of former Spurs forward Dennis Rodman. After missing a follow layup, Sochan tore the ball from Murphy’s hands and charged the rim for a reverse layup.

In the third quarter, Sochan followed Wembanyama’s missed scoop layup with a two-handed dunk.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Toronto on Monday.

Spurs: Host Cleveland on Saturday.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press