Grizzlies face the Warriors on 3-game skid

Golden State Warriors (20-24, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-30, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three straight games.

The Grizzlies are 12-22 in Western Conference games. Memphis is ninth in the NBA averaging 13.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.5% from deep. Desmond Bane leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 11-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies’ 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 6.1 more points per game (118.6) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (112.5).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 15 the Grizzlies won 116-107 led by 24 points from Vince Williams Jr., while Stephen Curry scored 26 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Curry is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 103.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 123.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Luke Kennard: day to day (knee), Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Ziaire Williams: day to day (hand), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Derrick Rose: day to day (hamstring), Jake LaRavia: out (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Draymond Green: day to day (knee), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf), Dario Saric: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press