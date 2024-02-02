Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (27-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (27-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -3; over/under is 247

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pacers face Sacramento.

The Pacers have gone 16-9 at home. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.1 points in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 12.8.

The Kings are 13-11 in road games. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 118.1 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

The Pacers’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Kings allow. The Kings’ 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (50.3%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 126-121 on Jan. 19, with Bennedict Mathurin scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 49.2% and averaging 23.0 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Keegan Murray is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 24.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (toe).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press