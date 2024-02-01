Dream acquire 2-time WNBA steals leader Canada and send McDonald to Sparks in swap of guards

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream acquired two-time WNBA steals leader Jordin Canada in a trade that sent guard Aari McDonald to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

The Dream also acquired the No. 12 pick in the 2004 WNBA draft while sending Los Angeles the No. 8 pick.

McDonald was the No. 3 overall pick from Arizona in the 2021 draft. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 assists in 24 games in 2023 after averaging a career-high 11.1 points in 2022.

Dream general manager Dan Padover described Canada as “an elite playmaker in the prime of her career and a perfect addition to our team.”

“Jordin adds a variety of WNBA experience and everywhere she has been she has found a way to make her team better,” Padover said in a statement released by the dream.

Canada, 28, set a career high with averages of 13.3 points and 6 assists in 2023. She led the league with 2.3 steals per game after also leading the league in 2019.

“Canada’s defensive prowess is a trait I’ve admired from a distance since she entered the league,” Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright said. “You simply can’t teach the level of skill she brings to her position.”

McDonald eared all-rookie honors in 2021.

