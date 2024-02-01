Cunningham and Detroit take on the Clippers in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (31-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons are 4-21 in home games. Detroit has a 3-26 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 12-11 in road games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.2.

The Pistons are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 118.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 122.3 the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 22.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Detroit.

James Harden is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 121.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Mike Muscala: day to day (head), Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Paul George: out (groin), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press