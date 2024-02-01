Coby White scores 35 points to help Bulls hand Hornets their fifth straight loss 117-110

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coby White scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls outlasted Charlotte 117-110 on Wednesday night to send the Hornets to their fifth straight loss.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 16 points for the Bulls, who are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miles Bridges had 30 points and 15 rebounds for the Hornets, whose losing streak has coincided with them trading leading scorer Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for a first-round draft pick and Kyle Lowry. Lowry has not played for the Hornets as the team looks to trade him or buy out his contract.

P.J. Washington added 26 points and Brandon Miller had 21 for Charlotte.

The Hornets finished out a four-game homestand that included lopsided losses to Houston, Utah and New York — games in which they trailed by at least 29 points as some point.

This one was much closer than the others.

The game was tied entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulls built an 11-point lead behind White and Andre Drummond, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench. White, who played college ball at North Carolina, had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a driving layup through the lane between two defenders to put the Bulls up by 10 with 1:26 remaining.

White finished 12 of 22 from the field and had four 3s to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Bulls shot 51.7% from the field and had 27 assists.

Charlotte played without LaMelo Ball for the third straight game due to ankle soreness. Fellow starters Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams also remain out.

