Los Angeles heads to Boston for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (24-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (37-11, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Boston Celtics in a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics are 22-2 in home games. Boston is the league leader with 47.2 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.4.

The Lakers have gone 7-17 away from home. Los Angeles averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 12-7 when winning the turnover battle.

The Celtics average 120.4 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 117.6 the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 45.2% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 126-115 on Dec. 25, with Kristaps Porzingis scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Austin Reaves is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 125.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Luke Kornet: out (hamstring), Al Horford: out (neck).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

By The Associated Press