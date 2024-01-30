Heat face the Kings on 7-game skid

Sacramento Kings (27-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (24-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to stop its seven-game slide when the Heat play Sacramento.

The Heat have gone 12-11 at home. Miami is 7-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings are 13-10 on the road. Sacramento is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Heat average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (13.6). The Kings are shooting 48.0% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.8% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 27.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 101.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (knee).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press