Philadelphia visits Golden State after Curry’s 46-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (29-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-24, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Stephen Curry scored 46 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 145-144 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors have gone 12-13 in home games. Golden State is at the bottom of the league scoring 11.0 fast break points per game.

The 76ers are 12-10 on the road. Philadelphia is sixth in the NBA scoring 119.2 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 27.3 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.5 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Paul Reed is scoring 6.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 123.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.0 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (back), Tyrese Maxey: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kenneth Lofton Jr.: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press