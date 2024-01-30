Washington faces Los Angeles on home losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (30-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its eight-game home losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Wizards have gone 3-18 in home games. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.2 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Clippers are 11-11 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.9 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

The Wizards average 115.2 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 111.8 the Clippers allow. The Wizards average 117.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 124.0 the Wizards give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

James Harden is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 22.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 122.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press