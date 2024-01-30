Lakers’ Vanderbilt ejected in 2nd quarter against Rockets after exchange with Brooks

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarred Vanderbilt of the Los Angeles Lakers was ejected in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against Houston after getting two technical fouls during an exchange with the Rockets’ Dillon Brooks.

Vanderbilt got his first technical foul after pushing Brooks below the neck after a basket by the Lakers with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Brooks was walking away from Vanderbilt and had his back to him when Vanderbilt tapped him on the back of the head, drawing another technical and an immediate ejection.

Vanderbilt appeared to be upset after Brooks pushed him while he was in the air on a dunk about a minute earlier. He landed awkwardly after making that shot and fell to the ground.

The play was reviewed to see if it was a flagrant foul, but was ruled a common foul after officials took a look.

Vanderbilt had three points and a steal in seven minutes when he was ejected with Houston leading 46-36.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer