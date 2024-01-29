Kings take on the Grizzlies, seek 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (26-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-28, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -8; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 12-21 in Western Conference games. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 112.8 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Kings are 17-13 in conference play. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 14.3.

The Grizzlies average 107.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings allow. The Kings are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.7% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Grizzlies 123-92 in their last meeting on Jan. 1. Malik Monk led the Kings with 27 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 21.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Grizzlies. Vince Williams Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Monk is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 107.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 120.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: day to day (knee), Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Jake LaRavia: out (ankle).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press