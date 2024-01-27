Dallas hosts Sacramento following Doncic’s 73-point showing

Sacramento Kings (25-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-20, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 242

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Sacramento Kings after Luka Doncic scored 73 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Mavericks are 18-16 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 13-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kings are 16-13 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has a 12-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks score 118.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow. The Kings average 118.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 118.3 the Mavericks give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Mavericks 129-113 in their last matchup on Nov. 20. Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 32 points, and Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Jones Jr. is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 12.7 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 121.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (thumb), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (wrist), Dwight Powell: out (eye).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press