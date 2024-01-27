Clippers face the Celtics, look for 5th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (29-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -7.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Boston.

The Celtics are 20-1 in home games. Boston ranks ninth in the NBA with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.6.

The Clippers are 10-10 in road games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 10.6.

The 120.8 points per game the Celtics average are 8.8 more points than the Clippers allow (112.0). The Clippers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 45.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 145-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Paul George is averaging 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press