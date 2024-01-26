Los Angeles plays Golden State on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-23, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Lakers visit Golden State.

The Warriors are 3-7 against division opponents. Golden State is 8-18 against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 5-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has a 13-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Warriors average 118.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 115.8 the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 26.7 points and five assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 19.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 20.6 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 121.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf).

Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Maxwell Lewis: out (illness), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press