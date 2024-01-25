Toronto takes on Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (28-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing three games in a row.

The Raptors have gone 10-12 in home games. Toronto ranks sixth in the league with 53.7 points in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 12.7.

The Clippers are 9-10 in road games. Los Angeles has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors’ 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 48.5% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 126-120 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Paul George led the Clippers with 29 points, and Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Raptors. Barrett is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. George is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 2-8, averaging 115.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 122.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (ankle).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press