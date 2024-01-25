Sacramento faces Golden State on 3-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (24-18, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -2; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hits the road against Golden State looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Warriors are 3-6 against the rest of their division. Golden State is sixth in the league with 28.1 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 7.2.

The Kings have gone 15-13 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fifth in the league with 28.7 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.9.

The Warriors are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 118.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 118.0 the Warriors allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 124-123 in the last meeting on Nov. 29. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klay Thompson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Fox is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 120.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 122.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: out (calf).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press