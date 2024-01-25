Gilgeous-Alexander helps Thunder overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, to win 4th straight 140-114 View Photo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame 24 points and 12 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama to beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-114 on Wednesday night.

Chet Holmgren had 17 points and nine rebounds as Oklahoma City won its fourth straight.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault attempted to downplay the matchup between two of the top contenders for Rookie of the Year in Wembanyama and Holmgren.

“It’s a team sport, not tennis,” Daigneault said.

But it was difficult to ignore a pair of 7-footers with a unique set of skills.

It was especially hard to ignore after Wembanyama said “every game is a statement” after Holmgren won his second straight Rookie of the Month.

Wembanyama opened the skirmish with a spin move around Holmgren in the paint to bank in a layup.

The No. 1 pick from France later turned to glare at Holmgren after throwing down a one-handed dunk on him with two minutes left in the first half.

Holmgren’s 3-pointer gave Oklahoma City its biggest lead at the time at 103-76 a minute into the fourth quarter. Wembanyama responded on the following possession by bullying through Holmgren for a two-handed dunk and a staredown. Holmgren was assessed an offensive foul for pushing Wembanyama on the next possession.

In the end, Oklahoma City’s balanced attack proved too much for San Antonio.

The Thunder shot 56% from the field and were 18 for 40 on 3-pointers. Six players scored in double figures, including Aaron Wiggins with 22.

Devin Vassell had 21 points for the Spurs. San Antonio was 9 for 32 on 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City led by 19 points four minutes into the second half. The Thunder were 11 for 22 on 3-pointers in the first half and the Spurs were 3 for 15.

Spurs second-year guard Blake Wesley made his second career start in place of Tre Jones, who missed the game with a sprained left ankle. Wesley finished with 12 points and six assists.

