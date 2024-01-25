Anfernee Simons scores 33 points as Trail Blazers rally to beat Rockets 137-131 in overtime

HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 33 points and Jerami Grant added 21 as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 137-131 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Portland opened overtime with a 9-2 run, with five points from Malcolm Brogdon, to take a 133-126 lead with about two minutes left in the extra session.

The Rockets got a free throw from Alperen Sengun and a layup from Fred VanVleet to cut the lead to four points with less than a minute left in OT.

But Deandre Ayton tipped in a shot with 10 seconds remaining to give Portland a 135-129 lead, and the Trail Blazers held on for the win.

Brogdon had 19 points and Ayton added 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Sengun had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jalen Green scored 29 as the Rockets dropped a second straight game.

Brogdon hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to a point with 3 seconds to go in regulation. Aaron Holiday made two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to push Houston’s lead to 124-121.

But Grant forced overtime when he hit an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Portland used a 6-0 run, with the last four points from Ayton, to take a 116-114 lead with 2½ minutes remaining in the fourth.

Houston trailed by two points before Sengun made a basket and then got a steal at the other end. Green made a layup to put Houston on top before the Rockets forced another turnover.

Sengun added another bucket after that to put the Rockets up 120-116 with about 90 seconds to go.

Brogdon made a basket for before Sengun scored again, giving Houston a 122-118 advantage with less than a minute left.

VanVleet added 18 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Rockets in his return after missing a game with lower back tightness. Jabari Smith Jr. sat out for a second straight game for Houston with a sprained left ankle.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer