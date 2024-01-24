LeBron James to miss Lakers’ game against Clippers because of left ankle pain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Tuesday night because of left ankle pain.

It will be the fifth game he has missed this season. The Lakers are 2-2 in his absence.

“Just trying to be proactive with his ankle,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who described James’ status as day-to-day.

James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 52% from the field. He scored 28 points in a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Lakers are 2-0 against the Clippers so far this season.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA