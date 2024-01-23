Antetokounmpo’s triple-double helps Bucks pull away late for 122-113 win over Pistons View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and Khris Middleton added 26 points as the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away late and beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks won for the fifth time in six games. Brook Lopez finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Marcus Sasser led the Pistons with 23 points, and fellow reserve Isaiah Stewart had 19 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Ivey led the starters with 17 points as Detroit lost to Milwaukee for the second time in three nights.

Lopez’s 3-pointer put Milwaukee up 110-109 with 4:59 left, and Antetokounmpo extended the lead to three points from the free-throw line before Malik Beasley’s 3-pointer made it 117-111 with 3:30 to go.

Detroit struggled offensively and a 3-pointer by Middleton made it a 15-2 run and an 11-point Milwaukee lead.

Milwaukee led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but their struggles from long distance kept the Pistons in the game. The Bucks were 3 for 13 from 3-point distance in the quarter and finished the period with an 89-85 lead.

Detroit took a 96-95 lead on a driving layup from Marcus Sasser with 9:24 to play, and he and Ivey continued to score over Milwaukee’s post players.

Milwaukee hit 3 of 17 3-point attempts in the first half and still led 58-56 behind 13 points from Antetokounmpo.

