Clippers put home win streak on the line against the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (22-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers trying to prolong a seven-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 6-3 against Pacific Division teams. The Clippers rank ninth in the league allowing only 112.0 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Lakers are 5-3 in division games. The Lakers rank eighth in the league with 27.9 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.4.

The Clippers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up (14.3). The Lakers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46.4% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 106-103 on Jan. 8. James scored 25 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is scoring 23.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Lakers: Taurean Prince: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: day to day (knee), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press