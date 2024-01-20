Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (17-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Brooklyn trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 17-4 at home. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.3.

The Nets are 7-14 on the road. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.2.

The Clippers’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Nets give up. The Nets average 114.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the 112.0 the Clippers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 100-93 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 107.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press