Portland visits Los Angeles on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (12-29, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (21-22, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers visit Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 16-14 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 43.1 rebounds. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 12.1 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 5-23 in Western Conference play. Portland allows 116.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Lakers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 107.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 115.7 the Lakers give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 107-95 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. LeBron James led the Lakers with 35 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 25.2 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Grant is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 101.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (illness), Shaedon Sharpe: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press