Brooklyn plays Los Angeles on 6-game road skid

Brooklyn Nets (16-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (21-21, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Lakers are 15-7 on their home court. Los Angeles is 11-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Nets have gone 6-14 away from home. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 46.4 rebounds per game led by Nicolas Claxton averaging 10.1.

The Lakers average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer makes per game than the Nets give up (13.9). The Nets average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Claxton is shooting 63.8% and averaging 12.1 points for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 107.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out (back).

By The Associated Press