Doncic, Mavericks to visit Curry, Warriors

Dallas Mavericks (24-18, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Dallas face off on Friday.

The Warriors are 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 2-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 18-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the league scoring 15.0 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.6.

The Warriors are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Warriors give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 132-122 in the last matchup on Dec. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 26.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: day to day (calf).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (illness), Dante Exum: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press