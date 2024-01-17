Sacramento faces Indiana, looks to break 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (23-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (23-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento heads into the matchup with Indiana as losers of three games in a row.

The Kings have gone 13-7 at home. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.7 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis paces the Kings with 12.7 boards.

The Pacers have gone 10-9 away from home. Indiana scores 125.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Kings are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers score 7.8 more points per game (125.6) than the Kings give up to opponents (117.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 124.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 32.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (hamstring), Bruce Brown: day to day (knee), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (shin), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press