Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder (27-12, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (25-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -4.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Clippers face Oklahoma City.

The Clippers are 19-11 in conference play. Los Angeles is 11-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Thunder are 15-9 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.3.

The Clippers’ 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Clippers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 22 the Thunder won 134-115 led by 31 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, while James Harden scored 23 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jalen Williams is shooting 54.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 124.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf), Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Thunder: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press