Jazz play the Warriors on 6-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (18-22, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Jazz take on Golden State.

The Jazz have gone 12-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 11-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 11-17 against conference opponents. Golden State is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.2 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Jazz average 116.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 118.2 the Warriors give up. The Warriors are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 47.5% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 20.8 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 128.0 points, 48.5 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press