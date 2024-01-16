Irving leads Dallas against Los Angeles after 42-point outing

Dallas Mavericks (24-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-21, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Kyrie Irving scored 42 points in the Mavericks’ 125-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers are 15-14 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the league with 27.7 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.5.

The Mavericks have gone 18-14 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the league scoring 15.1 fast break points per game led by Irving averaging 3.6.

The Lakers average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks give up (13.1). The Mavericks average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Lakers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 127-125 on Dec. 13, with Luka Doncic scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. Taurean Prince is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (calf), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Dante Exum: day to day (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press