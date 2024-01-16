Donovan Mitchell scores 34 points as the Cavaliers pull away late to beat the Bulls 109-91

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points, Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 14 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late for a 109-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Caris LeVert added 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench as the Cavaliers extended their longest winning streak of the season to five, despite blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

Coby White made two free throws early in the fourth quarter to put Chicago in front for the only time at 81-80, capping a 28-6 run that began after Cleveland went up 74-53 in the third.

The Cavaliers immediately answered with 10 straight points, five by Mitchell on drives to the basket, and closed out the game on a 29-10 run.

Cleveland made 20 3-pointers in a franchise-record 57 attempts — an NBA season high in regulation — as it took the court for the first time since beating Brooklyn 111-102 in Paris on Jan. 11.

White scored 18 points and Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic had 17 apiece for the Bulls, who had won two in a row on the road. Vucevic and Andre Drummond each grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cleveland is 10-3 since learning it will be without power forward Evan Mobley (left knee surgery) and point guard Darius Garland (broken jaw) until sometime in February.

“Evan and Darius are taking steps in the right direction and are progressing,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But there is no update on their return date.”

The Cavaliers made eight 3-pointers in the first — three by Georges Niang — to build a 40-21 advantage. White had eight points in the second for Chicago, which trailed 60-46 at halftime.

Bulls forward Patrick Williams missed his second game in a row with right ankle soreness that coach Billy Donovan said was affecting his heel area.

