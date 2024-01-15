Kyrie Irving scores 42 and Tim Hardaway Jr. has 41 as Mavs rally past Pelicans 125-120 View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 41 and the Dallas Mavericks split a two-game home set with New Orleans by beating the Pelicans 125-120 on Monday.

The second game in franchise history with two 40-point scorers came with superstar Luka Doncic missing his third consecutive game with a sprained ankle. Irving and Doncic had the other game in March.

Zion Williamson scored 30 points but was 6 of 11 on free throws, including a miss with 17 seconds left when he had a chance to get New Orleans even after Dallas fouled him on purpose.

The Mavericks, who were down seven midway through the fourth quarter, got within two on a 3-pointer from Hardaway. He hit another one the next time down to clinch his second career 40-point game and give Dallas a 112-111 lead. Hardaway finished one point off his career high.

CJ McCollum scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who won the first game 118-110 despite missing their top three scorers in Williamson, McCollum and Brandon Ingram, who scored 12 points while making just 3 of 14 from the field.

Hardaway went 9 of 15 from long range, finishing one off his career in that category also. Irving bounced back from a rough start shooting to go 13 of 28 from the field.

The pair combined to go 23 of 25 on free throws, with Irving having the two misses, as the Mavericks finished 5-2 on a seven-game homestand, the longest of the season.

The only other double-figure scorer for Dallas was Josh Green, who finished with 13 and a had a 3 for a six-point Dallas lead with 1:27 remaining before the Pelicans scored the next five points

Dallas rookie Dereck Lively II returned from a five-game absence with 12 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. Three of those were in the fourth quarter, including one that led to Hardaway’s go-ahead 3.

Trey Murphy III and Larry Nance Jr. scored 14 points each for New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: A four-game homestand starts Wednesday against Charlotte.

Mavericks: At the Lakers on Wednesday in the first of two on the West Coast.

___

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer