Phoenix faces Sacramento in conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (23-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns are 4-7 against Pacific Division teams. Phoenix averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 9-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Kings are 5-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Sacramento has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Suns are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Suns allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 120-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 22.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Bol Bol: out (foot), Damion Lee: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press