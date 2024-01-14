Thunder take on the Lakers, seek 5th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (27-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 14-14 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference with 16.4 fast break points led by LeBron James averaging 5.1.

The Thunder are 15-8 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%). The Thunder score 6.7 more points per game (122.5) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (115.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 129-120 in the last matchup on Dec. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 126.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Thunder: Lindy Waters III: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press