Memphis hosts Golden State on home slide

Golden State Warriors (18-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -1

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Golden State.

The Grizzlies are 11-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis allows 113.4 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 11-16 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 8-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies average 108.1 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 118.2 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 24.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Klay Thompson is averaging 17.5 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 19.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 118.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Desmond Bane: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (knee), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: day to day (calf), Draymond Green: day to day (reconditioning).

By The Associated Press