Sacramento plays Milwaukee for non-conference showdown

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (23-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -5; over/under is 248

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in out-of-conference play.

The Bucks have gone 18-4 in home games. Milwaukee is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 10-8 in road games. Sacramento is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 48.5% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 25.1 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Malik Monk is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 124.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Kings: Kevin Huerter: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

