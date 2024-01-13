Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee take on the Warriors in non-conference play

Golden State Warriors (18-20, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -11; over/under is 246.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play.

The Bucks have gone 17-4 in home games. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 124.4 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Warriors are 7-9 on the road. Golden State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Bucks make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.7%). The Warriors are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Dario Saric is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 22.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 124.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Moses Moody: day to day (calf), Draymond Green: day to day (reconditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press