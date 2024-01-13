Utah plays Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (19-20, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -2; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of four straight games.

The Jazz are 11-15 in conference matchups. Utah is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 14-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 115.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Jazz average 116.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 115.4 the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 47.6% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 131-99 on Nov. 22. Anthony Davis scored 26 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is shooting 49.2% and averaging 23.6 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 125.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (knee), Christian Wood: day to day (migraine), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press