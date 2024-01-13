Clippers play the Timberwolves, look for 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (25-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-11, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 19-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota leads the league in team defense, giving up 107.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Clippers are 19-10 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.7 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

The Timberwolves average 113.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 111.9 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Paul George is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press