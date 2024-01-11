Chicago takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

Golden State Warriors (17-20, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Golden State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulls are 13-9 in home games. Chicago is 10-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 6-9 on the road. Golden State is third in the league with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.2.

The Bulls average 109.7 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Bulls allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22 points and 5.4 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 108.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Draymond Green: out (reconditioning).

