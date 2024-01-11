Grizzlies play the Clippers on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (24-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-23, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of three straight games.

The Grizzlies are 11-19 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers are 18-10 in conference play. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.2.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 46.2% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 117-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 24.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Paul George is averaging 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: day to day (finger), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press