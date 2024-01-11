Sacramento takes road win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Sacramento Kings (23-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Kings take on Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 13-6 on their home court. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 112.1 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Kings have gone 10-7 away from home. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference scoring 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 14.5.

The 76ers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.6% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.5% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.2 points and 6.7 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 24.2 points, five assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press