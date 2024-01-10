Cloudy
Charlotte plays Sacramento, aims to stop home losing streak

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (22-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Sacramento looking to stop its five-game home losing streak.

The Hornets have gone 4-12 at home. Charlotte gives up 120.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Kings have gone 9-7 away from home. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 118.1 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The Hornets average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (13.0). The Kings’ 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (49.8%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 3 the Hornets won 111-104 led by 34 points from Terry Rozier, while De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is scoring 24.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 104.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: out (back), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (groin).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

