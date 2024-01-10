Los Angeles takes on Toronto, seeks 5th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (15-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (23-13, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Toronto aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 15-4 on their home court. Los Angeles scores 117.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Raptors are 6-12 in road games. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 assists per game led by Dennis Schroder averaging 6.8.

The Clippers’ 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is shooting 51.6% and averaging 23.8 points for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 121.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (knee), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press