Durant and the Suns take on conference foe Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Phoenix will play on Thursday.

The Lakers are 5-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is fourth in the league with 54.2 points in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 16.9.

The Suns are 3-7 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Lakers give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 106-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Lakers. Taurean Prince is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devin Booker is averaging 26.1 points and 7.8 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf).

Suns: Udoka Azubuike: day to day (illness), Nassir Little: day to day (knee), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bol Bol: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press