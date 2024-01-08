Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (19-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-13, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -5.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Phoenix trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 17-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Suns are 3-6 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Phoenix has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.3%). The Suns average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 4 the Clippers won 131-122 led by 33 points from Paul George, while Devin Booker scored 35 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. George is averaging 22 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 23.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 119.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Suns: Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nassir Little: out (knee), Kevin Durant: day to day (hamstring), Damion Lee: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press