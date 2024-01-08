Los Angeles and Toronto meet in non-conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (15-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads to Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers have gone 12-6 in home games. Los Angeles averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 10-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raptors have gone 6-12 away from home. Toronto is 5-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Lakers score 113.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 115.7 the Raptors give up. The Raptors average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 121.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (calf), Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (tailbone).

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (knee), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press