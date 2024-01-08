Clear
Detroit takes on Sacramento, looks to end 4-game slide

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (21-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Pistons play Sacramento.

The Pistons have gone 2-14 at home. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 31.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 7.9.

The Kings are 8-7 in road games. Sacramento is 10-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons average 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Kings give up (13.0). The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 49.3% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Malik Monk is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 119.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Alec Burks: day to day (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

