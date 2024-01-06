Clippers face the Lakers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (22-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers seek to keep a five-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are 13-12 in Western Conference games. The Lakers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.4.

The Clippers are 5-2 against Pacific Division opponents. The Clippers are 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Clippers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Lakers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 130-125 in overtime on Nov. 2. James scored 35 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 25.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 28.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 123.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Rui Hachimura: out (calf), D’Angelo Russell: out (tailbone).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press