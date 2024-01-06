New Orleans faces Sacramento, aims for 6th straight road win

New Orleans Pelicans (21-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (21-13, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Sacramento looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 15-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is second in the NBA averaging 15.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from downtown. De’Aaron Fox leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 14-13 in conference games. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.3 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

The Kings average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 48.6% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 5 the Pelicans won 127-117 led by 30 points from Brandon Ingram, while Fox scored 30 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.7 points per game with 12.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 27.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Jonas Valanciunas is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pelicans: Matt Ryan: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press